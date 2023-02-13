Carlstadt PD Rescues Kidnapped Woman Forced Into Prostitution At Meadowlands-Area Motel

A missing woman who’d been held against her will and forced into prostitution at a local motel was rescued by Carlstadt police who arrested her combative captor, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Bartlett responded to the Super 8 on Washington Avenue just north of Route 120 after the woman’s cell phone was traced there, Acting Police Chief Thomas Cox said on Monday, Feb. 13.

Bartlett spoke with employees, then was joined at the motel by backup Officers James Winand and Anthony Rivezzi, the acting chief said.

They found the woman with Kevin Williams, 32, of Newark, he said.

Williams initially refused to open the door but eventually relented, Cox said.

In the room Bartlett found the missing woman. She bore recent injuries and trauma caused by Williams, the acting chief said.

The woman told the officers that she’d been “held against her will and forced into sexual servitude over several days,” he said.

She later received attention for her injuries.

Williams, meanwhile, remained uncooperative while being taken into custody, Cox said.

Police charged him with first-degree kidnapping, assault, making terroristic threats, criminal coercion, promoting prostitution, criminal mischief, harassment, contempt of court and failing to submit to fingerprinting.

Then they sent Williams to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Monday, four days after his arrest.

