Carlstadt Deli Sells Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Carlstadt deli and convenience store.

The ticket, from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, will split the $222,348 with three other ticket winners.

The ticket, worth $55,587, was sold at Cobblestone Hill Deli on Broad Street.

The winning numbers were 08, 10, 14, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was 02 .

The other tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Jersey Food Market LLC., Rt. 516 Circle Manor, Old Bridge

Union County: Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union

Union County: Quick Stop Food Store, 400 Rahway Ave., Elizabeth

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.