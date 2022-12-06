Carbon Dioxide Leak Clears Stew Leonard's In Paramus, Three Employees Rescued From Roof

UPDATE: Five employees checked out OK, and firefighters plucked three others from the roof, after a broken refrigeration pipe filled Stew Leonard's in Paramus with carbon dioxide early Tuesday.

The store hadn't opened yet when responders rushed to the Paramus Park mall at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 6, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The pipe had been ruptured while a service company was doing maintenance work, the chief said.

Everyone was evacuated, including three workers who'd gone to the roof of the building and had to be collected by borough firefighters using a ladder truck, Ehrenberg said.

"The leak was shut down and the store was ventilated to clear out the gas," he said.

Responding along with police and firefighters were members of the borough Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Paramus Rescue Squad, Bergen County Hazardous Material Response Team and Oradell Fire Department, Ehrenberg said.

Their work was completed at 11:20 a.m. and the store was expected to reopen by noon, the chief said.

