Car Slams Into Basement Of Hawthorne Home

Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a sedan plowed into the basement of a Hawthorne home.

The driver was more seriously injured than the passenger when the Volkwagen slammed right through the ground-level wall and down into the basement of the Goffle Hill Road home around 3:30 p.m., Fire Chief Joseph Sperenza said.

A tow truck was summoned to remove the vehicle and a building inspector to determine the amount of structural damage to the house.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Goffle Hill Road, Hawthorne Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

At the scene. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.