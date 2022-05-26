Car Rams Paramus Home: 'I Blacked Out,' Driver Says

A driver told police he apparently blacked out before his sedan rammed into a Paramus home Thursday morning.

An EMS unit attended to the disoriented Volvo driver following the mishap on Prospect Avenue just off Spring Valley Road and westbound Route 4 shortly after 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center soon after. The extent of his injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Firefighters with a thermal imaging camera assisted building inspectors who were examining the stability of the building.

PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving

