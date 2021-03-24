Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Car Plunges Down Embankment After Washington Township Driver, 65, Has Apparent Medical Episode

Jerry DeMarco
Above the Masquapsink Brook off Woodfield Road in Washington Township. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Washington Township driver whose car plunged over an embankment toward a brook after she suffered a medical episode was spared a far-worse fate when it hit a tree on the way down, authorities said.

The 65-year-old motorist apparently suffered a medical episode as she pulled her 2012 Infiniti into the driveway of her Woodfield Road home shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. John Calamari said.

The Infiniti bounced off another vehicle in the driveway and headed over an embankment some 10 to 15 feet above the Masquapsink Brook, Calamari said.

Before it could get too far, the car struck a tree that kept it from crashing into the ankle-deep water, the captain said.

Township firefighters extricated the driver, who was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Washington Township Volunteer Ambulance Squad with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Citywide Towing removed her vehicle.

