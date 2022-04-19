Contact Us
Car Fire Jams Route 4

Jerry DeMarco
Eastbound Route 4 in Englewood.
Eastbound Route 4 in Englewood. Photo Credit: Jason Steinfeld for DAILY VOICE

A car fire temporarily closed eastbound Route 4 in Englewood.

Flames quickly engulfed the sedan in front of the BP station just after the Sterling Boulevard entrance to the highway, sending plumes of black smoke skyward, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Teaneck firefighters were among the first at the scene and began dousing the blaze while eastbound Route 4 remained closed at Webster Avenue. 

Traffic quickly backed up toward Hackensack while rubberneckers slowed the flow on the westbound side.

No injuries were immediately reported.

