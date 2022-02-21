Contact Us
Car Carrying Trailer Ignites On Route 80, Vehicles Destroyed

Jerry DeMarco
Car carrier fire on westbound Route 80 in Wayne
Car carrier fire on westbound Route 80 in Wayne Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66 on YouTube)

Three vehicles were incinerated, a fourth was totaled and at least two others were damaged in a car carrier fire on Route 80.

The trailer caught fire on the westbound interstate in Wayne near the New Jersey State Police Troop B headquarters in Totowa just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

Malfunctioning brakes were believed to be the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Ron Barbaro (tornadochaser66) captured video and still images:

