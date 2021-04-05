Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Stripper Gets 17 Years Without Parole In Gang Rape At Passaic Gentleman's Club
News

CAPITOL RIOT: Another New Jerseyan Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jan. 6
Jan. 6 Photo Credit: By Tyler Merbler from USA - DSC09265-2, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98724490

A South Jersey man became the latest defendant charged in the U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal magistrate in Camden released Robert Lee Petrosh, 51, of Mays Landing on a $50,000 unsecured bond pending a first appearance next Tuesday with a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. via videoconference, according to the Courier Post.

He’s charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal authorities didn’t elaborate on the grounds for the arrest stemming from the Jan. 6 incident.

A lifetime member of the Oath Keepers who plays in a metal band became the first defendant to admit breaching the building to obstruct Congress’ certification of the U.S. presidential election results.

SEE: Oath Keeper Becomes First To Plead Guilty In Capitol Riot, Sentence Depends On Cooperation

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.