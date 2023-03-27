Cannabis Lounge To Replace Jersey City Cuban Mainstay Closing After 25 Years

A longtime Jersey City Cuban restaurant has shut its doors and a cannabis lounge is reportedly taking its place.

Hard Grove Restaurant shut down after 25 years of serving Cuban cuisine in the city's downtown at 284 1st St.

The restaurant's last day was Friday, March 24. The eatery, which was known for its mojitos, announced the closure in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 23.

Set to open at the location is Cream Dispensary and Lounge. The new dispensary, which received approvals last year, has not yet announced its opening date, though its website promises an update in 23 days.

On Instagram, customers lamented Hard Grove's closure.

"I can't believe this!!," one person said. "One of my favorite restaurants in JC!"

"So sad," another added. "All the wonderful places are closing up shop. Wishing you continued success in your next endeavors!"

The owners of Hard Grove Restaurant are planning to open a new private venue in Jersey City called The Sophia Rooftop at 143 Newark Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.