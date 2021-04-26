Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Semi-Retired Ridgewood Marketing Exec, 66, Four Cats Killed In House Fire
News

Canada Boy, 15, Charged In Princeton University Bomb Threats

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nassau Hall, Princeton
Nassau Hall, Princeton Photo Credit: Ken Lund

A teen from Canada accused of making bomb threats that evacuated Princeton University was arrested in Louisiana.

The 15-year-old, whose name is not being released due to age, was being held in a juvenile facility pending a hearing for extradition to New Jersey, The Advocate reports.

The teen is accused of placing the Sept. 19 phone call that evacuated the Ivy League school's chapel, main library, art museum and 265-year-old Nassau Hall -- a historic landmark. 

University police had signed a petition for the boy's arrest, Mercer County officials said.

He was retrieved from a relative's home by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service, after a search warrant was served as his grandparents' house, The Advocate says.

Click here for the full report from The Advocate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.