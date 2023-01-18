Camelback Skier May Be Paralyzed Weeks Before NJ Wedding

The skier at Camelback Resort who was badly injured in an accident on Sunday, Jan. 15 remains hospitalized and may be at risk of paralysis — just weeks before his wedding.

The 25-year-old outdoorsman was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" when he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital after losing control on a double black diamond trail at the Tannserville resort, Daily Voice has reported.

Now identified as Dmitry Kinakh, the skier has since been transferred to the intensive care unit at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with injuries to his back and head.

"He has a fractured skull, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and three fractures in his spine," wrote his fiancee Leah Sakhan in a GoFundMe post meant to help deal with the couples' medical bills.

Before the accident, she and Dmitry had planned to get married in Egg Harbor City on March 10, according to their wedding website.

Now, Leah says she's waiting to learn if her husband will ever walk again.

"The doctors say that his spine is pushing into his spinal cord and therefore Dima can not feel his lower body," she wrote. The spinal issues led doctors to schedule surgery for Dmitry, but his fiancee says it won't be safe to operate until the bleeding in his brain subsides.

"They cannot proceed with the surgery until the bleeding is stable," Leah said, adding that medical staff is warning of potentially permanent injury. "Doctors are saying that there is a high hope he will walk, but there is also a risk of paralyzation."

So far, the fundraiser has earned over $41,000 of its $100,000 goal.

