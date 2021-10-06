Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn Boy, 9, Clings To Life, Loved Ones Hold Onto Hope After SUV Accident
News

Camden Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Police Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Camden County Metro Police
Camden County Metro Police Photo Credit: CCMPD

Following procedure, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the death of a Camden woman who was struck by a police vehicle, authorities announced Friday.

The as-yet unidentified pedestrian was crossing Mount Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue when she was struck by the marked Camden County Metro Police Department vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said."The officer was not responding to any police alert at the time of the accident," Grewal said. "The officer immediately stopped and radioed for assistance. 

"The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:09 p.m.," he added.

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.