Call Of Masturbator Outside Hasbrouck Heights Building Leads To Arrest Of Bronx Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Brandon Rivera
Brandon Rivera Photo Credit: MUGSHOT / GOOGLEMAPS (background)

Police responding to a 911 call of a suspicious man in front of a Hasbrouck Heights apartment building arrested a Bronx resident who they said was carrying a kitchen knife and some cocaine.

An officer responded to the Heights Apartments, at the corner of Williams and Burton avenues, on a call of a man who "appeared to be masturbating" outside shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

The officer arrested Brandon Rivera, 32, after reportedly finding the knife and coke.

Rivera remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with drug and weapons possession.

