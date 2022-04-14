Caddies Say Prestigious North Jersey Golf Club Violated Wage Laws: Report

Caddies at the Montclair Golf Club say in a class action suit that they were forced to work long hours for little pay, no overtime and perform extra job duties like cleaning bathrooms, NJ Advance Media reports.

The lawsuit filed April 6 in Essex County Superior Court accuses the West Orange-based golf club of violating New Jersey’s wage and hour laws for failing to pay minimum wage.

The four caddies are seeking to recover unpaid wages and other costs.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media

