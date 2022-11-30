BUSTED: Mahwah Woman, 40, Charged With Shooting Up Former Waldwick Neighbor's SUV

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Mahwah woman was charged with shooting up an SUV parked in the driveway of a former neighbor in Waldwick.

Megan Dzugay was seized in Mahwah on Wednesday evening (Nov. 30) by Waldwick detectives, assisted by Mahwah police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Dzugay was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief resulting in property damage in connection with the 3:35 a.m. shooting on Grove Street in Waldwick.

The 5-foot-4-inch redhead was then sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

"A motive for the shooting is still under investigation," Seifert said following her arrest.

Dzugay used to live at 60 Grove Street, which property records show is still owned by her ex-husband.

The bullet-riddled Lexus GX 460 belongs to a woman who lives with her husband and two children next door at 56 Grove, neighbors said.

Ring video from another home on the street captured someone marching purposefully through the frame toward both homes seconds before seven gunshots are heard.

Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification later collected seven shell casings on a stretch of grass between the two homes to the left of the SUV's rear driver's side.

They also marked the areas of the Lexus that were struck.

Several 911 reports of "loud bangs and/or gunshots" brought borough officers shortly after 3:30 a.m., Waldwick Police Chief Mark F. Messner said.

They found the SUV struck multiple times by gunfire just off the corner of Center Street, the chief said.

No one was injured, he said.

The street was temporarily closed off while forensics experts with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence while determining bullet paths and angles.

The Lexus was then towed to the BCI's garage adjacent to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.

Police also went door-to-door checking with residents with Ring cameras and other security devices to see what showed up.

Among their findings is the 66-second residential Ring video -- stamped 3:35:41 a.m. -- in which the gunshots are clearly heard.

