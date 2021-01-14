BUSTED: Lyndhurst PD Nabs Ex-Con Wanted In Multi-Thousand-Dollar Clifton Thefts

GOTCHA! A Bloomfield ex-con wanted for shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Clifton supermarket was captured by Lyndhurst police as he tried to swipe nearly $450 worth of soap in their town, authorities said.

A team of Lyndhurst detectives and uniformed officers converged on the Stop & Shop after a security officer at the Lewandowski Street supermarket recognized Quaire Wilson, 31, and called them, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Wilson’s picture had been sent to area Stop & Shop stores following a pair of thefts of more than $1,000 each from a Clifton location.

Lyndhurst police already knew Wilson. His criminal record stretches back more than a decade in several New Jersey counties, for offenses ranging from theft and burglary to eluding police.

Fourteen months ago, he barricaded himself in a Lyndhurst motel following a police chase.

This time, Lyndhurst Police Sgt. Geoff Rejent and Officer Michael Clifford arrived at the Lewandowski Street supermarket along with Detectives William Kapp, Chris Cuneo and Nick Abruscato just as Wilson was coming out, Auteri said.

He was pushing a shopping cart filled with $430 worth of Dove soap products, the lieutenant said.

Wilson ran toward a Hyundai, reported stolen out of Belleville, that he’d parked nearby, Auteri said.

Kapp grabbed and subdued Wilson with help from his colleagues.

Waiting for him in the stolen car was Samantha Jusino, 28, Belleville, who was taken into custody after giving police a fake name, the lieutenant said.

They secured the car, got a warrant from a judge and found a stolen license plate, stolen IDs and drug paraphernalia inside, he said.

Wilson was charged with receiving stolen property, shoplifting, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jusino was charged with receiving stolen property, hindering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were released pending court hearings.

