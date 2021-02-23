Burned Body Of North Arlington Woman, 82, Found Days After She Died

A Bergen County medical examiner will officially determine how an 82-year-old North Arlington woman whose body was found in her home Tuesday died.

Her unattended death, as such passings are known, wasn't considered suspicious, authorities said.

The Jauncey Avenue victim apparently had been using the stove either to cook or for heat when her clothing caught fire sometime over the weekend, they said.

The small blaze eventually died out "without us every knowing that it happened," North Arlington Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

Police found the body while conducting a welfare check for a friend who hadn't seen her in a week or so, the chief said.

Her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

