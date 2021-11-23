Contact Us
Burglars Lock Elderly Bergen Resident In Closet

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood police
Maywood police Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

A pair of burglars apparently were surprised to find an elderly Maywood resident home when they broke into her house on Tuesday, responders said.

Borough police established a perimeter with help from neighboring departments following the break-in on East Spring Valley Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The burglars had locked the woman in a closet before fleeing. What, if anything, they took couldn't immediately be determined because of a language barrier, investigators said.

The victim wasn't injured and there was no threat to the neighborhood, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.

