Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Popular Bergen County Restaurant Charged Criminally For COVID-19 Violations
News

Burglar Swipes $6,000 Worth Of Smokes, Cash From Passaic County Convenience Store

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find the burglar in the photo is asked to contact Haledon Detective Sgt. Tim Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444.
Anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find the burglar in the photo is asked to contact Haledon Detective Sgt. Tim Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444. Photo Credit: HALEDON PD

Haledon police turned to the public for help finding a burglar who stole $6,000 worth of cigarettes and more than $250 in cash after smashing the front door of a local convenience store with a rock.

A bread delivery driver discovered the broken door and glass strewn on the floor of the 777 Food Store on Belmont Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Lt. George Guzman said.

Responding officers checked the area, then summoned the owner to the store.

He found 70 or so cartons of Newport and Maverick cigarettes and the cash taken from behind the counter, Guzman said.

Damage to the door's glass and aluminum was valued at nearly $1,000, the lieutenant said.

Police on Monday distributed images taken from surveillance video in an attempt to identify the burglar.

Anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find the burglar in the photo is asked to contact Haledon Detective Sgt. Tim Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.