Bunch Of Vehicle Violations Turns Up 2 Pounds Of Pot In Ridgefield Stop

Perhaps it was the cracked windshield. Maybe the broken tail light. Or the missing license plate.

Whatever first the eye of a Ridgefield police officer led to the seizure of more than two pounds of pot and the arrest of a driver from Manhattan.

Both the registration for the Chevy Cruze and the driver’s license came back suspended following a predawn stop on Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

The officer called for a Bergen County Sheriff’s K9, who detected the presence of drugs, the chief said. Police also found packaging materials and a scale, he said.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

Christopher Akila, 32, was charged with illegal possession of pot with the intent to distribute it. He also received several summonses before being released pending court action.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded.

