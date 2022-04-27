Bully Throwing Fireball Leaves CT Boy Severely Burned, Family Says

A 6-year-old Fairfield County boy was left severely burned after another child lit a gasoline-doused ball on fire and threw it at hime, his family says.

Dominick Krankall was burned around 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24 in Bridgeport, according to a GoFundMe page.

Bridgeport police responded to Louisiana Avenue on a report of a child burned, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

The police department, who said a group of four unsupervised youths were lighting things on fire with gasoline, declined to confirm the boy was burned by the group, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Appleby added.

The GoFundMe page, created by the boy's sister, Kayla Deegan, said one of the kids -- who had bullied him in the past -- covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at him.

"All in a matter of SECONDS. Dom has second and third-degree burns on his face and leg. He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically," she wrote.

The family is currently attempting to raise funds to find a new home "because it is not safe here."

"Even though Dominick can’t talk because he’s in a lot of pain and all swollen, he said to my mom, “Please don’t take me back there,” Deegan said.

The child is being treated at the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

