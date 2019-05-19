Brother Of Denville Principal Accused Of Attempted Teen Sex Abuse Assaulted Nephew: Report

If you thought you were having deja vu hearing of Denville principal Paul Iantosca's attempted sex abuse case, you weren't the only one.

The Valleyview Middle School principal who last week was accused of attempting to have sex with a former 16-year-old student has a brother currently serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting his teen nephew.

Mark Iantosca, a former Florham Park zoning official, was charged in 2016 with sexually assaulting a minor over the course of two years, relatives told the Daily Record.

He apparently sexually abused his nephew (whose father died in 9/11) with penetration at his home between 2008 and 2010.

The boy's mom said Iantosca used 9/11 to "break him down" and prey on his vulnerability whenever he asked Iantosca about the attacks.

