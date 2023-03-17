Bronco Driver Injured In Paramus Crash Says Box Truck Hit, Split

An injured driver told police her Ford Bronco was struck Friday morning in Paramus by a large box truck that kept going.

The driver, 60, walked to a Paramus EMS ambulance after the crash at South Paramus Road and Mack Center Drive just off the Garden State Parkway at 10 a.m. March 17.

The Bronco had to be towed with a severely damaged front end.

Paramus police are investigating.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the truck or driver is asked to contact the Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

