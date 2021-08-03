Broken Leg Suffered By Route 46 Pedestrian Struck By Pickup

A pedestrian suffered a broken leg when he was struck by a pickup truck before dawn Monday on Route 46 in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

The 51-year-old victim from Paterson was crossing the highway at Mola Boulevard when he was hit by a 2008 Dodge Ram shortly after 5:30 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's with the broken femur and a cut lip, the chief said.

Any summonses or charges against the 60-year-old driver from Riverdale were pending the results of an investigation, he said.

