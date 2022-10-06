BREAKING NEWS: Two Seized Outside Ramapo College After Chase, Crash

A pursuit ended with a police car damaged and two suspects seized outside Ramapo College in Mahwah, multiple responders said.

A suspect in a banged-up white Honda Accord was immediately captured in front of the college on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, witnesses said.

Police pursued the second suspect into the woods, they said.

Several undercover and uniformed Mahwah police officers and detectives converged on the area.

This follows the arrests of two stolen vehicle suspects who bailed out following a crash and were captured in a condo development in nearby Ramsey: Police Nab Fleeing Suspects In Ramsey Condo Development

There was no immediate word on injuries.

