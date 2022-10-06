Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Firefighter Who Teaches High-Angle Rescue Helps Save Severely Injured Worker In Fair Lawn Tree
News

BREAKING NEWS: Two Seized Outside Ramapo College After Chase, Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mahwah police
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A pursuit ended with a police car damaged and two suspects seized outside Ramapo College in Mahwah, multiple responders said.

A suspect in a banged-up white Honda Accord was immediately captured in front of the college on Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, witnesses said.

Police pursued the second suspect into the woods, they said.

Several undercover and uniformed Mahwah police officers and detectives converged on the area.

This follows the arrests of two stolen vehicle suspects who bailed out following a crash and were captured in a condo development in nearby Ramsey: Police Nab Fleeing Suspects In Ramsey Condo Development

There was no immediate word on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

ANYONE with photos and/or details, pls text (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice / Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK)

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.