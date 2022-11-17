Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt

SEE ANYTHING? Armed Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives and borough police are investigating the push-in robbery, which sent a 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.

Two other residents were home at the time, the prosecutor said.

Musella didn't address an initial report that the bandits posed as investigators from the state Division of Criminal Justice.

What was taken wasn't immediately determined.

Detectives and uniformed officers combed the area looking for home security video and additional witnesses after one reported seeing the robbers get into a white SUV that headed east on Route 4.

ANYONE who might have seen the robbers, or has images of them or their vehicle on security video, is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office: (201) 646-2300.

