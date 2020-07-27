Brand New Rankings: Best Places To Live In All Of NJ

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in New Jersey.
Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.
Princeton came in at No. 1, with Princeton Junction following at No. 2.
Upper Montclair was listed as the third best place to live in New Jersey, and is described as a family-friendly area with plenty of parks and great schools.
Here are other top 15 places to live in New Jersey.
- 4: Ridgewood
- 5: Mountain Lakes
- 6: Princeton Meadows
- 7. Springdale
- 8. Monmouth Junction
- 9.Westfield
- 10. New Providence
- 11. Short Hills
- 12. Haddonfield
- 13. Glen Rock
- 14. Allendale
- 15. Summit
- 16. Livingston
- 17. Metuchen
- 18. Ho-Ho-Kus
- 19. Bernards Township
- 20. Berkeley Heights
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.