North Passaic Daily Voice
serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Brand New Rankings: Best Places To Live In All Of NJ

Cecilia Levine
A Joanna Way home for sale in Short Hills.
A Joanna Way home for sale in Short Hills. Photo Credit: NJ Luxury Real Estate Group via Zillow

Niche.com has released its latest rankings of best places to live in New Jersey.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. 

Princeton came in at No. 1, with Princeton Junction following at No. 2.

Upper Montclair was listed as the third best place to live in New Jersey, and is described as a family-friendly area with plenty of parks and great schools.

Here are other top 15 places to live in New Jersey.

  • 4: Ridgewood
  • 5: Mountain Lakes
  • 6: Princeton Meadows
  • 7. Springdale
  • 8. Monmouth Junction
  • 9.Westfield
  • 10. New Providence
  • 11. Short Hills
  • 12. Haddonfield
  • 13. Glen Rock
  • 14. Allendale
  • 15. Summit
  • 16. Livingston
  • 17. Metuchen
  • 18. Ho-Ho-Kus
  • 19. Bernards Township
  • 20. Berkeley Heights

Click here for the full list.

