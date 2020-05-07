Boy, 6, Drowns At Wildwood Hotel

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Beachside Resort, Wildwood
Beachside Resort, Wildwood Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a Wildwood hotel pool over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police responded to Beachside Resort on Atlantic Avenue for a possible drowning with CPR in progress around 6:30 p.m. July 3, the Wildwood police and fire departments said in a joint police.

One police officer and firefighters resumed life-saving efforts on the boy, before he was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead after medical staff were unable to revive him at the hospital, police said.

It was unclear if a lifeguard was present at the time of the incident.

“We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of a life so young,” Wildwood Police Chief Robert N. Regalbuto and Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said. 

“We strongly encourage everyone whenever you’re swimming, swim near a lifeguard, especially when on our beaches.”

Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutors Major Crimes Unit were investigating.

