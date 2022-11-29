Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In Bergen

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed.

The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

An ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with what the chief said were serious injuries.

A police officer rode in the rig with the boy, Clancy said, adding that his department is investigating the cause.

