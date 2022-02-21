BOOSTER BAGS: Police Say Bergen Shoplifting Crew Did Some Serious Thieving

GOTCHA! Three women and a teenager used motorized handicap shopping carts and "booster" bags to swipe hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Bergen County-area stores, Rochelle Park police said.

Security at the ShopRite on West Passaic Street grabbed one of them -- Jada McIntosh, 22, of Paterson -- and turned her over to Lt. Jim DePreta and Officer Joe Buono around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

The others left her behind and fled in a black BMW sedan with bogus license plates.

Maywood police helped Officer Zim Zenock and Sgt. Doug Arendacs capture the trio, who'd parked on a cul-de-sac in Maywood hoping to avoid detection, DePreta said.

Police found several pieces of clothing, makeup, hair products and jewelry in the BMW, worth a combined $500, that apparently were stolen from stores at local shopping malls, the lieutenant said.

ShopRite security recovered an additional $250 in groceries, he said.

Taken into custody along with McIntosh were Breasia Coleman, 20, also of Paterson, Alicia Coleman, 30, of Hackensack and a 17-year-old girl.

The three women were charged with receiving stolen property, shoplifting and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, DePreta said. They were all released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

The juvenile was released to a guardian pending further review.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.