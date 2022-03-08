BOMB SQUAD: Assault Firearm, High-Capacity Mags, Silencer Seized, Oakland Resident, 67, Busted

A report of a man with illegal weapons brought the Bergen County Bomb Squad and local police to a quiet Oakland neighborhood where the 67-year-old owner was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Police responding to a report from a concerned family member around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, found an assault firearm, high-capacity magazines and a silencer at the Raeben Avenue home just off Route 202, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

They ended up charging Anatoly Zaytsev with unlawful possession of a weapon, of a large-capacity magazine and of a prohibited weapon/device, Kenne said.

Investigating were Sgt. Keith Docwra and Officers Ed McDermott, Tim McDonough and Matthew Lopez.

Further action is pending an evaluation.

