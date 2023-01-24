Bogus Shooting Call Brings Police To Catholic Grammar School In Hillsdale

A bogus call of a shooting brought police to a Catholic grammar school in Bergen County.

The "swatter" who made the false claim drew an immediate response to the preK3-8 St. John's Academy by police in Hillsdale mid-Monday evening (Jan. 23).

They had help from, among others, their colleagues neighboring Park Ridge and River Vale, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsdale Police Chief Robert Fracaviglia confirmed the call as swatting. An investigation was launched.

Swatting exacts a toll on innocent residents, which is usually the intent. Often public figures and celebrities are the targets. Sometimes it's more an effort to tie up law enforcement, authorities said.

Deploying SWAT teams, ERT units and additional personnel to unsuspecting victims’ homes and businesses diverts resources from potential areas of critical need, they say.

Unfortunately, an enormous proportion of swatters -- some of whom aren't even in the country when they call -- are never caught.

