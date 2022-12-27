Bogota Woman Jailed Twice For Assaulting BF, Once With Her Car

A Bogota woman was jailed after police said she knocked her boyfriend down with her car, making it the second time in several weeks that she was charged with assaulting him.

Stephany C. Perez-Galarraga, 32, grabbed the victim's cell phone and ran to her Mercedes Benz C30 during an argument between the two at his home before dawn Monday, Dec. 26, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Her boyfriend chased after Perez-Galarraga but was knocked down by her vehicle as she sped off, leaving him with scrapes and bruises, the sergeant said.

He was treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck before being released, Cole said.

Police, meanwhile, arrested Perez-Galarraga at her home and charged her with aggravated assault, assault by auto and theft, he said.

She remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Cole said police cannot confirm the identity of the male victim because it involves domestic violence.

However, those who know them identified the boyfriend as John McGurty, 34, who himself was arrested earlier this month on charges of harassment, simple assault, criminal mischief and illegal weapons possession.

Records show McGurty spent three days in the Bergen County Jail before being released, with conditions, as the case against him proceeds.

Perez-Gallaraga was also jailed in mid-November after police charged her with assaulting him with a “small metal object” that cut him on his arm. She fled in the Mercedes following that incident, as well, and was nabbed by Teaneck police, authorities said at the time.

Perez-Gallaraga was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses from that incident. She was sent to the county jail only to have a judge in Hackensack release her the same day, records show.

