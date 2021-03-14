Bogota PD: Unlicensed, Unregistered Bergenfield Company Driver Had Bogus Documents

A Canadian citizen working for a Bergen County construction firm was carrying bogus Texas temporary registrations for several different vehicles when Bogota police stopped him, authorities said.

John Connors, 29, of Ontario, Canada also didn’t have a driver’s license or valid registration for the Dodge Ram bearing the Bergenfield-based company name when Officers Matthew Luciano and George Hondros stopped him on Palisade Avenue, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Police processed Connors and released him pending a hearing on three counts of possession of fraudulent government documents, Cole said.

Connors also received several summonses, the sergeant said.

