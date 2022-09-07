Body Recovered From Passaic River

A body was recovered from the Passaic River. The circumstances weren't immediately clear.

Fire department boats were summoned to the Hillery Street Bridge in Totowa, where a large number of police had gathered around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Around 11 a.m., responders said, the operation became a body recovery.

A little over a half-hour later, Paterson firefighters brought the body ashore at the Veterans Memorial Park boat ramp off McBride Avenue in the city.

