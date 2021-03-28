Body Pulled From Hackensack River

Authorities were trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Hackensack River in Little Ferry.

Borough police Sgt. John Schwedhelm was on patrol when a trucker flagged him down around 3 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief James Walters said.

He pointed the sergeant toward what appeared to be two legs sticking out of the water during low tide behind 120 Industrial Avenue, about a mile down-river from the Winant Avenue Bridge (Route 46), the chief said.

The Asian man appeared to be in his 50s and wasn't carrying any identification.

It was too soon to determine whether or not foul play was involved, the chief said.

There'd been a report shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday of a possible jumper off the Midtown Bridge between Hackensack and Bogota, but nothing materialized at the time. Police also have been looking for a man reported missing last week out of Palisades Park.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating with Little Ferry police, will know more once the county Medical Examiner completes an autopsy.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE with information that could help identify the body is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300 Monday through Friday or after hours at (201) 642-5962. Or call the Little Ferry PD: (201) 641-2770.

