Body Of NJ Swimmer Missing In Outer Banks Recovered

Jon Craig
Rescue crews from multiple agencies searched by water and air for the New Jersey swimmer who went missing on Labor Day in North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Rescue crews from multiple agencies searched by water and air for the New Jersey swimmer who went missing on Labor Day in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The body of a 34-year-old man from South Jersey, who disappeared while swimming in North Carolina's Outer Banks, has been found, authorities said.

Sundara Baskar Pooraswamy-Chinna, a citizen of India, was employed by an information technology firm in Maple Shade, Burlington County, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Pooraswamy-Chinna jumped from a rented pontoon boat about 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day to swim in Currituck Sound, the Commission said in a statement.

When Pooraswamy-Chinna began to struggle in the rough water, others on the boat tossed a life jacket. But the pontoon drifted away before the New Jersey man could be rescued, reports said.

Pooraswamy-Chinna's body was located about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday with help from a sonar device near where he was last seen, a commission officer said.

