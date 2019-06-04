Body Of Missing Swimmer At Lake Hopatcong Found

The body of a 32-year-old Parsippany man who was last seen struggling to stay above water at Lake Hopatcong has been recovered, State Police said.

Avinash Kuna was found by searchers from the State Police and a T.E.A.M.S. unit at Henderson Cove around 6 p.m.

An intensive search began Saturday morning, when Kuna entered the water from a pontoon boat.

He and eight friends, mostly from his job at the UPS Technology Center in Parsippany, rented the boat to celebrate his birthday when tragedy struck, according to the Daily Record.

Kuna went into the water but appeared to catch his leg on some weeds and was pulled under almost immediately, his friend Jay Majeti told the news outlet.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to aid Kuna's family in India. He had been sending part of his salary to assist them, friends said.

