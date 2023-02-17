Body Of Missing Hudson Man Found In His Van In Englewood, No Foul Play Suspected

The body of an audio engineer from West New York who'd gone missing earlier this month was found in his van parked outside an Englewood day care center on Friday, multiple responders said.

Investigators said they don't suspect any wrongdoing in the death of Lestor Tabora, 31, whose body was found near the corner of William Street and West Linden Avenue.

An autopsy scheduled Saturday morning by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office will provide definitive results, they said.

Tabora was last seen driving the white GMC van in Fairview on Feb. 8.

Loved ones described Tabora as a "kind-hearted and talented individual who had a passion for music," Pamela Zaldana Martinez wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"He was a gifted drummer and sound engineer, and he devoted his time to volunteering at various churches in his community," she added. "Lester's generosity, warmth, and willingness to help others were qualities that made him a true friend to many."

GO TO: Lester Tabora's Funeral Expenses (GoFundMe)

