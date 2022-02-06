Body Of Man In Late 20s Or 30s Pulled From Hudson River North Of GWB

Authorities were trying to identify a man whose body washed up on the Hudson River shoreline in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge.

The fully-clothed body reportedly was first spotted by a jet skier on the Washington Heights side of the river sometime Tuesday evening.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were called to the Englewood Marina off Henry Hudson Drive in Englewood Cliffs around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after it reached the shoreline there, PIP Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

The victim is about 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds and appeared to have been in his late 20s or 30s, Walter said.

PIP and Bergen County prosecutor's detectives were investigating along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the county Medical Examiner's Office. Port Authority police and the NYPD also were contacted.

