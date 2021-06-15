Body Of Drowned Paddle Boarder Recovered From Mahwah Lake

UPDATE: The body of a drowned paddle boarder was recovered from a Mahwah lake Tuesday afternoon, responders said.

The body of the 24-year-old victim from Mountainside Avenue was found in 15 feet of water shortly before 3 p.m. He wasn't immediately identified by name.

The boarder had lost his grip and fell into Dators Pond at the foot of Stag Hill Road early Thursday evening, responders said.

A companion then paddled to shore shouting for someone to call 911, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

Several dive teams responded to the site just west of the Ramapo River off Routes 202 and Route 287 near the Rockland County border, less than a mile from the victim's home.

The Mahwah Fire Co. 1 Dive Team was joined by colleagues from Fair Lawn, Wallington, Wyckoff, Oradell and Ringwood, as well as divers from Piermont, Stony Point, Thiells and Parsippany.

Mutual aid also was provided by firefighters from Elmwood Park, Suffern and Tallman.

A police drone was sent up, but there was no immediate sign of him in a lake that is 60 feet deep in some areas, he said.

Also working against rescuers using sonar were weeds and debris, including two vehicles, responders said.

Dators Pond Scott Alan Lief (FACEBOOK)

It was the second drowning of a young man in a lake in Mahwah in less than a week.

A Hudson County man who didn't know how to swim drowned at a lake in nearby Darlington County Park last Thursday despite an intense effort by rescuers to save him.

