Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Convicted Killer Charged With Swiping Catalytic Converters From School Buses In Fair Lawn
News

Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Members of the Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps who are part of the East Bergen Rappel Team had begun helping PIP police search for the missing 52-year-old hiker from Demarest on July 20.
Members of the Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps who are part of the East Bergen Rappel Team had begun helping PIP police search for the missing 52-year-old hiker from Demarest on July 20. Photo Credit: Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps

The body of a man that was retrieved from the foot of the Palisades was believed to be that of a distraught local resident who'd gone missing a week ago, authorities said.

The body was found near the base of the cliffs beneath the State Line Lookout in Alpine near the Hudson River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Members of the Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps and East Bergen Rappel Team had begun helping PIP police search for the missing 52-year-old Demarest resident on July 20, Walter said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office picked up the decomposed body, which had been on the cliffs through the hottest week of the year.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as authorities try to positively identify the victim.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 

SIMPLY DIAL: 9-8-8Or text CONNECT: 741-741. You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.