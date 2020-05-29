Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Former Gottheimer Aide Admits Forging Congressional Letters
News

Boaters Urged To Avoid Portion Of NJ River Where Humpback Whale Spotted Swimming

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The whale was seen from the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River around 9:25 a.m., State Police said.
The whale was seen from the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River around 9:25 a.m., State Police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

Boaters are urged to avoid a portion of the Shrewsbury River where a humpback whale was spotted Friday morning.

New Jersey State Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau responded to the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River for the report of the whale around 9:25 a.m., police said.

Additional NJSP officials arrived to assess the whale's condition.

"Preliminarily, the whale appears to be healthy and feeding," state police said. "We understand it may be tempting to get close for a better look or picture, but at this time, we are advising boaters to avoid the area."

Additional boat traffic may scare the whale and prevent it from leaving the river or negatively impact its health, officials said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation," NJSP said. "Hopefully, it will return to sea healthy and with a full belly."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.