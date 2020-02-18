Contact Us
Bloomfield Parents: Nurse Scalded Genitals, Back Of Daughter With Cerebral Palsy

Valerie Musson
Parents from Bloomfield are seeking justice saying their daughter with cerebral palsy was left to suffer when a nurse put her in a scalding shower -- leaving her with burns on her backside and private areas.
Photo Credit: Petr Sandoval Publicdomainpictures.net

Maeylines Quinones, 21 -- who uses a wheelchair and cannot speak -- reportedly suffered severe burns after she was placed into burning hot water by her nurse at Bayada Home Health Care, Veronica Sandoval, on Oct. 10, 2019.

Sandoval had been using a hoisting device to give Quinones a shower at her Bloomfield home, her parents say.

Vanessa Quinones rushed her daughter to the hospital after noticing a rapid heartbeat later that evening.

The family has filed a lawsuit against Bayada and the nurse, who faces charges for endangering another person.

"At Bayada Home Health Care, the safety of our clients is our highest priority,” said Bayada in a statement.

“Our nurses have provided care for this client for more than four years, and they remain fully committed to ensuring she has all the necessary care required to make a full recovery and to remain in the comfort and safety of home.”

“We continue to have the privilege of serving this client, and we are grateful to her and her family for their trust in our care."

