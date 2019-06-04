Bloomfield Eatery Fined For 'Males Only' Help Wanted Sign

The state Division of Civil Rights has issued rulings against two businesses for posting help wanted ads seeking applicants of just one gender, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Tuesday.

NY Gyro King of Bloomfield posted a hand-written sign on the front door of the business April 20 seeking "males only". The business's owner told Daily Voice the job required heavy lifting in explaining why females were barred from applying.

The business has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and to train managers and staff of the requirements under the state's Law Against Discrimination and to formally adopt an anti-discrimination policy.

In another case, the state has issued a finding of probable cause against a Fort Lee telecommunications company for a help wanted ad for a human resources manager stating "female candidate preferable."

Skyzir Communications placed the ad in 2015.

According to Grewal, one of Skyzirs’ two co-owners said that he was “thinking HR is best with a female because it’s a media stereotype” that females are better at secretarial work.

The partial finding of probable cause does not resolve the case, the attorney general's office said, but merely indicates there's a "reasonable suspicion" the Law Against Discrimination has been violated.

