BLOODY SUNDAY: Woman Dead, Eight Others Wounded In Overnight Paterson Shootings

A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed minutes before seven other people were wounded at a large overnight gathering across town, authorities in Paterson said.

Responding officers conducted CPR on Stephanie Caro after finding her in an alley between two Butler Street homes shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, responders said.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A 35-year-old man also was found wounded in front of the homes, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

He was reported in stable condition at. St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Barely 10 minutes later, a gunman opened fire at a large gathering near the corner of Hillman and East Main streets. Seven people in all were struck, authorities said.

A 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were both both taken to St. Joe’s, while a 28-year-old woman who was with them refused medical attention, Valdes and Baycora said.

Police quickly learned that two other men, both 26, wounded in the same shooting were brought to the hospital via private vehicle.

One was in critical condition, authorities said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects were taken into custody or identified in either shooting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.