Blaze Engulfs Iconic Kosher Market, Mahwah Firefighters Assist Rockland Colleagues

Jerry DeMarco
Several departments fight fire at Motty’s Supermarket (19 Main Street) in Monsey
Several departments fight fire at Motty’s Supermarket (19 Main Street) in Monsey Video Credit: Rockland Report

Firefighters from Mahwah assisted their Rockland colleagues at the scene of a raging blaze that destroyed an iconic kosher supermarket on Thursday.

Motty’s Supermarket on North Main Street burst into flames as a Ramapo police officer who saw smoke approached shortly after 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the blaze at the grocery, formerly known as Klein's.

Surrounding businesses and residences were temporarily evacuated. Main Street was also shut down.

Motty's Supermarket fire in Monsey.

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Mahwah firefighters joined several Rockland colleagues from the Brewer Company Monsey Fire Department, Hillburn, Nyack, Pearl River, Sloatsburg, South Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Tappan and West Haverstraw, among others who were either at the scene or providing coverage.

Several EMS units, including Rockland Chaveirim and Hatzolah, also responded.

Firefighters at Motty's Supermarket blaze in Monsey.

Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

