Blaze Consumes Tractor-Trailer On Route 287

A tractor-trailer burst into blames Friday afternoon on Route 287.

Firefighters responded to the heavily destructive blaze on the southbound highway near the Boonton-Montville border shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The Excelsior (Montville) and Towaco fire companies quickly doused the flames.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Traffic thickened in each direction and was clogged southbound during the removal operation.

Residents and motorists say that fires and crashes happen all-too frequently along the stretch of Route 287 between Route 80 in Parsippany and Route 17 at the New York State border in Mahwah.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

