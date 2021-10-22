Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: $9.4M Pick 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey
News

Blaze Consumes Tractor-Trailer On Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tractor-Trailer fire on Route 287.
Tractor-Trailer fire on Route 287. Photo Credit: Robert Godding for DAILY VOICE

A tractor-trailer burst into blames Friday afternoon on Route 287.

Firefighters responded to the heavily destructive blaze on the southbound highway near the Boonton-Montville border shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The Excelsior (Montville) and Towaco fire companies quickly doused the flames.

******

NOTE: Daily Voice is trying to obtain a full list of companies and other agencies that responded. Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Thank you.

******

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Traffic thickened in each direction and was clogged southbound during the removal operation.

Residents and motorists say that fires and crashes happen all-too frequently along the stretch of Route 287 between Route 80 in Parsippany and Route 17 at the New York State border in Mahwah.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.