Black NJ Teen Pinned In Viral Video Hires Lawyer Who Repped George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

The nationally renowned civil rights attorney who represented the families of George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery has been retained by the New Jersey teen pinned to the ground and handcuffed by police during a mall fight.

Benjamin Crump announced he has been retained to help 14-year-old Z’Kye Husain, who he said was standing up for a middle schooler being bullied by an 11th grader at the Bridgewater Commons last Saturday.

The video shows officers forcefully pinning Z’Kye to the ground with their arms and legs handcuffing him, while the white teen involved in the fight sits on a nearby sofa with no restraints.

“Z’Kye was defending a younger friend in the 7th grade who was being bullied by a much older 11th grader when this incident unfolded,” Crump said in a statement.

“Z’Kye, an 8th grader, was noble to defend his friend from bullies; however, it is evident that officers immediately assume that because of the color of Z’Kye’s skin, him acting nobly was not even in the realm of possibility. That video says it all.”

Bridgewater police said they are investigating the incident.

